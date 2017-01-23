High school wrestling results: Hilton Head Island at Shark Invitational

Seahawks deliver 2 division winners: Alex Braden and Billy Christie finished atop their weight classes to head the list of seven Hilton Head Island wrestlers who placed over the weekend at the Shark Invitational in Savannah.
Braden prevailed in the 138-pound division, while Christie won at 170 pounds. Zaid Rueda fell just short of giving the Seahawks a third champion when he finished runner-up at 220 pounds.
Logan Johnston finished third at 126 pounds for the Seahawks, with three others placing fourth – Rawlin Szewczyk (106), James Roberts (132) and Jeb Lesch (160). All will seek to build on that momentum at Wednesday's Region 8-4A individual meet at Beaufort High, which determines qualifiers for the Lower State tournament.
