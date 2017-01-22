High school wrestling result: Battery Creek at Red Raider Duals

Dolphins roll to tournament crown: A victory over the only team ranked above them in Class 3A helped propel Battery Creek’s wrestlers to the Red Raider Duals title in Greenville.
The Dolphins outlasted West Oak 37-33 in the matchup of Class 3A’s top two squads, then claimed the title with a 49-25 triumph over Hillcrest in the championship match.
Battery Creek also defeated Laurens, Blue Ridge and host Greenville High to raise its duals record to 38-6.
Six Battery Creek wrestlers went undefeated on the weekend: Tyrus Singleton, Omar Daniels, Turhon White, Marcel Porackey, Khalil Chisolm and Cooper Kaminsky.
Comments