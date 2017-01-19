High school wrestling result: May River at Bluffton

May River 63, Bluffton 15: Michael Singletary and Ryan Humel were among 11 May River wrestlers to produce victories Wednesday as the Sharks locked up a Class 3A playoff berth in their inaugural season.
May River secured the No.2 seed in Region 8 behind Battery Creek, punching the Sharks’ ticket to the postseason.
“Anytime you can get a region win and win over a rival with a brand new team is a positive,” said coach Ashley Powell, who came to the Sharks from Westwood High outside Columbia.
Humel (170 pounds) and Singletary (145) are among four Sharks who rank among the top eight in their weight classes in Class 3A. They were joined in the winner’s column Wednesday by Chad Hadden (106), Tyrion Guider (113), Nick Simpson (120), Cameron Fender (126), Mitch Ledbetter (132), Ivan Ramirez (145), Terry Fields (160), Alijah Compton (182) and Kailin Prescott Ferguson (285).
