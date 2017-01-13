High school wrestling result: Battery Creek vs. Hanahan / May River

Battery Creek dominates tri-match: Twelve Dolphins cruised through two individual matches Thursday night as the Dolphins dominated both Hanahan and May River in a tri-match that served as a warmup for this weekend's Coach Trap Memorial Tournament.
Battery Creek, ranked No.2 in Class 3A by the website SCmat.com, defeated Hanahan by a 69-9 score before blanking May River 77-0.
Posting 2-0 records on the night were Tommy Bearden, Nate Torres, Tyrus Singleton, Raymond Davis, Omar Daniels, Kayleb Jones, Zacheus Magwood, Marcel Porackey, Ahman Smalls, Khalil Chisholm, Cooper Kaminsky and Michael Selby.
The Dolphins, now 28-4 in dual matches this season, are defending champions at the Coach Trap duals, which also feature each of Beaufort County's other five programs along with such other programs as Cane Bay, Sumter, Stratford and last year's runner-up Ashley Ridge.
