High school wrestling result: John Paul II at SCISA qualifying

Adler Snyder won his weight division to head a group of five John Paul II wrestlers who advanced through Saturday's first stage of SCISA state qualifying at Hilton Head Island.
Nathan Riley was third in his classification, while Adrian Skipper and Anthony Cedeno each placed fourth and Ashton Brown was sixth. All five booked places in next Saturday's second-stage qualifier at Summerville.
The Golden Warriors launched their wrestling program this winter, competing largely as individuals under a hastily arranged schedule. The SCISA individual championships are set for next month in Columbia.
