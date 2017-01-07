High school wrestling result: Rob Bierman Invitational

Battery Creek won the Rob Bierbaum Invitational on Saturday, earning eight individual championships, two runner-up finishes and one third place.
Champions for the Dolphins included Omar Daniels, Kayleb Jones, Liam Payne, Marcel Porackey, Ahman Smalls, Khalil Chisolm, Cooper Kaminsky and Michael Selby. Runners-up were Raymond Davis and Turhon White. Tommy Bearden notched Battery Creek’s third-place finish.
The Dolphins will wrestle May River and Hanahan on Thursday night. Battery Creek will host the 8th Annual Coach Trap Memorial Wrestling Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
