High school wrestling results: Seahawk Duals

Hilton Head Island rolled to a 5-0 record en route to first place in its Seahawk Duals on Friday.
The Seahawks defeated Socastee, Merritt Island (Fla.), Beaufort “B,” North Marion, W.Va., and Whitnall, Wisc., en route to the title. Only Merritt Island and North Marion came closer than 10 points to the champions.
After Hilton Head Island, the order of finish was Whitnall, North Marion, Easley, Beaufort, Laurens, Pickens, Beaufort “B,” Merritt Island, Socastee, St. James, Gilbert, Bishop England, Hilton Head “B” and Whale Branch.
