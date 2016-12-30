Other High School Sports

High school wrestling result: John Paul II’s Snyder places in Lowcountry Clash

John Paul II’s Adler Snyder finished fourth in the 285-pound weight class at the recent Lowcountry Clash in Beaufort. Teammates Ashton Brown and Anthony Cedeno each won two of four matches.

