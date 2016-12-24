Beaufort wrestlers place 15th, Hilton Head 19th at Coastal Clash

Tramone Jenkins finished runner-up at 132 pounds to highlight a quartet of Beaufort wrestlers with top-six finishes in their weight divisions, helping the Eagles place 15th at the Coastal Clash tournament in North Charleston.
Hilton Head Island came in 19th, with three wrestlers placing among the top eight in the annual meet that drew 47 teams and more than 600 wrestlers from as far away as South Florida. May River, Whale Branch and Bluffton also sent entries.
Georgia’s Camden County ran away with the team title, with four wrestlers winning their divisions and four more as runners-up. Brandon (Fla.) was second and Chapin third as the highest-placing South Carolina team.
Jenkins, a two-time state champion, recorded four pins to reach the 132-pound final before running into an equally strong Drew Eller of Evans (Ga.). Eller captured the title with an 18-3 decision.
Jenkins’ brother Tramon placed fourth at 126 pounds, reaching the quarterfinals before a 13-8 loss to eventual champion Nick Stonecheck of Buford (Ga.). Tramon Jenkins reached the consolation final before a loss to Camden County’s Lucas Nelson.
Beaufort also got a pair of sixth-place finishes from Jacob Workman at 106 pounds and Kamren Spann at 120.
Alex Braden was Hilton Head’s top wrestler, finishing fourth at 138 pounds after a semifinal loss to Camden County’s Raydan Wilder. The Seahawks also saw Billy Christie finish sixth at 170 pounds and Zaid Rueda was eighth at 220.
May River’s best finish came from Ryan Humel, who won two matches at 170 pounds.
