Battery Creek slips from top perch in latest wrestling rankings

Despite 18 dual-meet wins and four wrestlers ranked first or second in their weight divisions, Battery Creek wound up dropping from No. 1 to No. 2 in the latest Class 3A prep wrestling rankings compiled by SCmat.com.
Hilton Head Island and Beaufort maintained their top-5 places in the Class 4A rankings unveiled this week, though the teams flopped positions with the Seahawks now at No. 4 and the Eagles at No. 5. Additionally, Whale Branch stands 18th in the Class 2A-1A rankings.
Battery Creek was leapfrogged by West Oak, an Upper State power that owns two tournament crowns this season. Nonetheless, the Dolphins have lost just three dual meets this winter, all to teams in higher classifications, and have 11 wrestlers among the top four of their weight class.
Omar Daniels and Cooper Kaminsky, both state titleholders, remain atop their divisions at 138 and 220 pounds. Turhon White (160) and Ahman Smalls (182) are No. 2 in their weight classes, while Tyrus Singleton (120) and Khalil Chisolm (195) are No. 3.
Hilton Head Island, one of the three teams to defeat Battery Creek, has two wrestlers atop their Class 4A divisions in former champions Alex Braden (138) and Billy Christie (170). Four others hold top-5 rankings.
Beaufort also has a pair of No. 1 individuals in Tramon Jenkins (126) and brother Tramone (132), with three others ranked among their divisions’ top five.
The Seahawks and Eagles will be among 45 teams wrestling at this week’s Coastal Clash in North Charleston, along with Whale Branch, May River and Bluffton.
Individual rankings
Class 3A
- Battery Creek — 106 pounds: Tommy Bearden (4th). 120: Tyrus Singleton (3rd). 138: Omar Daniels (1st). 145: Joey Calendra (4th). 152: Liam Payne (4th). 160: Turhon White (2nd). 170: Marcel Prackey (4th). 182: Ahman Smalls (2nd). 195: Khalil Chisolm (3rd). 220: Cooper Kaminsky (1st). 285: Michael Selby (4th).
- May River — 170: Ryan Humel (5th). 195: Roderick Grant (7th).
Class 4A
- Hilton Head Island — 106: Rawlin Szewczyk (4th). 126: Logan Johnston (3rd). 132: James Roberts (3rd). 138: Alex Braden (1st). 170: Billy Christie (1st). 182: Cristian Ordonez (5th). 220: Zaid Rueda (7th).
- Beaufort — 106: Jacob Workman (7th). 113: Luis Pantoja (5th). 120: Kamren Spann (5th). 126: Tramon Jenkins (1st). 132: Tramone Jenkins (1st). 145: Justin Campbell (3rd).
