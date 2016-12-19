Hilton Head wrestlers place 4th, Beaufort 5th at Demon Holiday Classic

Seahawks 4th, Eagles 5th in team standings: Alex Braden led a quartet of Hilton Head Island wrestlers that captured individual titles as the Seahawks placed fourth among 27 teams over the weekend at the Demon Holiday Classic in Lugoff.
Braden was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Wrestler as he prevailed in the 138-pound weight class. Rawlin Szewczyk (106 pounds), Billy Christie (170) and Cristian Ordonez (182) also won titles as the Seahawks produced more individual champions than any other team.
James Roberts also finished runner-up at 132 for Hilton Head.
Beaufort got a pair of champions in brothers Tramon and Tramone Jenkins, who propelled the Eagles to a fifth-place finish. Tramon Jenkins won the title at 126 pounds, while Tramone prevailed at 132.
The Eagles also saw four others earn top-4 placings with Jacob Workman (106) and Kamren Spann (120) earning third in in their divisions and Luis Pantoja (113) and Justin Campbell (145) taking fourth.
In addition, May River got a third-place finish from Ryan Humel at 170 pounds in its first visit to the event.
