Other High School Sports

September 21, 2016 12:38 PM

High school volleyball result: Hilton Head Christian vs Calvary Day/St. Vincent’s

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Hilton Head Christian swept twice: The Eagles saw a five-match winning streak snapped when they suffered 2-0 defeats to both Calvary Day School and St. Vincent’s during a three-way encounter in Savannah.

Related content

Other High School Sports

Comments

Videos

Cheerleader fighting cancer receives surprise from football team

View more video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos