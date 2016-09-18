Other High School Sports

September 18, 2016 1:58 PM

Seahawks’ runners take pair of 2nds from Lake Murray meet

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Hilton Head Island took home runner-up team honors in both boys' and girls' divisions from Saturday's Lake Murray Invitational cross country meet, each time finishing runner-up to Riverside in the overall standings.

Brothers Ben and Sam Gilman each charged into the top seven to help the Hilton Head boys finish a close second, six points behind Riverside's winning score. Sam Gilman, a sophomore, posted a personal best in 15 minutes, 53 seconds, seven seconds behind his senior brother's fifth-place finish.

Josh Williams also recorded a top-20 finish, crossing the line 18th with a time of 16:28.

Freshman Miyah Shatz set a personal best to lead the Hilton Head girls, placing ninth individually with a time of 18:47. Mallory Liggett was right behind in 18:51, with Sarah Cooke (19:12) crossing the line 16th and Isabel Muehleman (19:28) in 21st.

The Riverside girls were runaway winners for the team crown, with four runners among the top eight individually and two more in the top 20.

Other High School Sports

