High school golf result: Bluffton girls cruise at Island West

Sophia Burnett’s 1-under-par 35 was four shots better than the rest of the competition, helping the Bobcats finish well in front at Thursday’s match of four county programs.
Younger sister Camila Burnett claimed a share of second with a 39 and Kaylia McIltyre added a 41 as Bluffton finished with a team total of 167, leaving them 19 shots ahead of runner-up Hilton Head Island.
Emma Hayward carded the day’s other 39 to lead the Seahawks. May River’s Kathryn Thorne was another shot behind, as the Sharks placed third. Beaufort was shorthanded and did not produce a team score.
