Other High School Sports

September 17, 2016 7:41 AM

High school golf result: Bluffton girls cruise at Island West

Posted b]y Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Sophia Burnett’s 1-under-par 35 was four shots better than the rest of the competition, helping the Bobcats finish well in front at Thursday’s match of four county programs.

Younger sister Camila Burnett claimed a share of second with a 39 and Kaylia McIltyre added a 41 as Bluffton finished with a team total of 167, leaving them 19 shots ahead of runner-up Hilton Head Island.

Emma Hayward carded the day’s other 39 to lead the Seahawks. May River’s Kathryn Thorne was another shot behind, as the Sharks placed third. Beaufort was shorthanded and did not produce a team score.

Related content

Other High School Sports

Comments

Videos

Cheerleader fighting cancer receives surprise from football team

View more video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos