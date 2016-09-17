Other High School Sports

September 17, 2016 7:39 AM

Girls tennis result: May River vs. John Paul II

May River 7, John Paul II 2: Sayge LaRocco, Jessica Smith and Emmie Hudson prevailed in third-set singles tiebreakers as the Sharks held off a strong challenge by the Golden Warriors to sweep all six singles matches.

LaRocco defeated JP2’s Sarah Bacevich 10-7 in their tiebreaker at the No.1 singles. Smith won No.2 singles in a 10-3 tiebreaker over Megan Reilly, and Hudson held off JP2’s Katherine Reilly in a 10-6 tiebreaker.

Carolina Rivera, Kelci Smith and Maddy Taylor were straight-sets winners for May River.

