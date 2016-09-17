High school tennis result: Beaufort vs. Berkeley

Beaufort 4, Berkeley 3: The doubles team of Marah Aulabaugh and Hannah Morrissey fought off match point to eventually win a third-set tiebreaker, setting up the Eagles to remain unbeaten through five matches this season.
Aulabaugh and Morrissey prevailed 11-9 in the tiebreaker against Berkeley's Sarah West and Ashley Morrell, tying the team score 3-3 to force a deciding match at No.1 doubles. McKenzie and Madison Daniel put Beaufort over the top with a straight-sets triumph.
The Daniel sisters also were both victorious in singles for Beaufort, which was without No.3 singles Sarah McMullen.
Comments