High school volleyball, Sept. 7: Beaufort sweeps Cane Bay, Colleton County

Hannah Phillips put away 13 kills and Rebecca Fancher made 25 digs as Beaufort High remained unbeaten in girls’ volleyball Tuesday by sweeping Colleton County and Cane Bay in a three-way region match at Colleton County.
The Eagles (6-0) began with a two-set sweep of Cane Bay, then went the distance against Colleton County before capturing the best-of-3 match 25-23 in the third set.
Macy Purdy and Madison Gallion each recorded 18 assists in the doubleheader, with Purdy adding five service aces against Colleton County. Kaylie Richardson led the attack against Cane Bay with nine kills and three aces.
Habersham School 3, John Paul II 0: Abby Puplava recorded 31 digs for the Golden Warriors, while Abigail Barker added 24 digs to go with four kills.
Darby O’Donnell had a solid all-around game for JP2 with 16 digs, seven assists and three service aces, and Marissa Majorkiewicz matched O’Donnell’s three aces and added 18 digs.
Beaufort Academy 3, Hilton Head Prep 0: The Eagles powered through a six-kill, 11-dig performance by Prep's Kaitlyn Adkins to record a home sweep of the Dolphins.
