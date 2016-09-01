John Paul II gets tennis milestone, but Beaufort Academy gets win

Jayda Scheper and Abby Dalton led a march of five singles victories as Beaufort Academy claimed a 6-3 victory over John Paul II in a girls' tennis match Wednesday.
Scheper was a 6-3, 6-1 winner over JP2's Sarah Bacevich at No.1 singles, while Dalton held off Megan Reilly's challenge in a 7-5, 6-3 decision at No.2 singles. The Eagles also got singles wins from Lila Alcott, Juliana Lane and Weezie Gallant.
Jayne Trumps claimed a bit of JP2 history with the school's first match victory, winning No.5 singles in three sets over BA's Emily Potter. Trumps and Katherine Reilly also teamed up for a doubles win, as did Bacevich and Megan Reilly.
