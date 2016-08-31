High school sports, Aug. 31: Beaufort remains unbeaten in volleyball

Samyra Bonds put away five kills and Vanaken Williams added four as Beaufort’s volleyball squad won for the third time in as many matches this season by defeating May River in four sets Tuesday.
Madison Gallion recorded six service aces for the Eagles, who took the first two sets before May River pulled one back by winning the third 25-19. Beaufort put the match away with a 25-9 victory in the fourth set.
Julia Smith added four aces as she and Gallion both provided long service runs, and Rebecca Fancher provided strong defense.
Allendale-Fairfax 3, Whale Branch 2: Christiana Badger notched 14 aces and five kills for the Warriors, who twice battled back from one-set deficits and took Allendale-Fairfax to the wire before succumbing 15-13 in the final set.
Kendra Crawford added six aces for Whale Branch, Ebony Beasley produced 10 blocks and Tamia Reid notched six kills to go with two aces.
Thomas Heyward 3, Beaufort Academy 1: Madison Cooler dominated with 21 kills, 11 digs and three blocks as the Rebels won for the ninth time in their first 10 outings.
Jamie Davis tallied 29 assists for Thomas Heyward, while Haylee Wade served up seven aces and added eight digs.
St. Andrew’s 3, Hilton Head Prep 2: Kaitlyn Adkins led a balanced attack with eight kills and Kelsey O’Connor added six as the Dolphins took St. Andrew’s the distance before falling 15-9 in the fifth set.
Olivia Mitchell added five kills and 21 digs for Prep, while Alana McCallion added four kills and six service aces. Keira Wojcikiewicz tallied 24 assists.
Colleton Prep 3, John Paul II 0: Abby Puplava tallied 26 digs and Marissa Majorkiewicz added 24 for the Golden Warriors, who extended Colleton Prep in the third set before falling 30-28.
Abigail Barker added 16 digs and five kills for JP2, while Jasmine Hamilton came up with five blocks.
GIRLS’ GOLF
May River wins 3-way match at Golden Bear: Kathryn Thorne shot a 39 and Molly Minasi carded a 41 as the Sharks posted the day’s two lowest scores against Hilton Head Island and Beaufort.
May River’s team total of 190 at Golden Bear Golf Club left the Sharks 12 shots ahead of Hilton Head Island. Emma Hayward paced the Seahawks with a 43, one shot ahead of teammate Madeline Prince. Beaufort was led by Ashley Taylor’s 58.
FOOTBALL
Bluffton up to 4th in Class 3A poll: Bluffton’s 77-3 drubbing of May River helped the Bobcats move up two positions to fourth in the latest S.C. Prep Media Football Poll.
Dillon, a winner in 38 of its past 39 games, sits atop the Class 3A rankings. Fairfield Central and Newberry are next before Bluffton (2-0), which moved past Strom Thurmond and Woodruff from last week.
Beaufort (2-0) received votes in Class 4A balloting and Ridgeland-Hardeeville (2-0) in Class 3A, though neither garnered enough to crack the top 10.
