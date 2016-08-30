High school sports, Aug. 30: JP2 goes distance to beat Dorchester Academy

Abigail Barker tallied 14 kills and 33 digs, while seventh-grader Marissa Majorkiewicz staked John Paul II to an 8-0 lead in the deciding fifth set as the Golden Warriors prevailed Monday in a tightly contested volleyball clash against Dorchester Academy.
Three of the five sets were decided by just two points, but Majorkiewicz's service run gave JP2 plenty of cushion to take a 15-7 triumph in the final set. Majorkiewicz finished with 10 aces on the evening, to go with seven kills and 38 digs.
Abby Puplava led the Golden Warriors with 45 digs, while Darby O'Donnell added 30 assists and 22 digs.
Hilton Head Christian 3, May River 0: Lauryn Qualls served up eight aces to go with seven kills as the Eagles swept the Sharks on the road.
Sydney DeSimone matched Qualls with seven kills, adding 12 digs that shared the team lead with Jane Bender. Brielle McCarthy tallied 23 assists for the Eagles.
