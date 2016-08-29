High school sports, Aug. 29: Whale Branch volleyball 2nd in tournament

Ebony Beasley was named to the all-tournament team as Whale Branch finished second in the Silver division of last weekend's Orangeburg volleyball tournament, falling to Fairfield Central for the championship in a deciding third set.
Whale Branch won the opening set of the best-of-3 final 26-24, but Fairfield Central stormed back with wins of 25-18 and 25-20.
Beasley tallied five blocks against Fairfield Central, giving her 24 for the tournament, and added four service aces. Christiana Badger put away nine kills during the tournament, along with eight aces, and Tamia Reid had eight kills. Kendra Crawford contributed 13 assists, eight digs and five aces.
SWIMMING
Bruner leads JP2 at Bluffton meet: Cohen Bruner won the 100-yard freestyle to lead John Paul II swimmers at Saturday's meet in Bluffton.
Bruner took first in 53.16 seconds, also placing fourth in the 50 freestyle. Gabby Barnett led JP2 girls with a seventh place in the 100 backstroke and ninth in the 50 freestyle.
CROSS COUNTRY
Laverde, Mutrie top JP2 efforts: Sebastian Laverde and Jalen Mutrie each broke 22 minutes as John Paul II competed in the Saucony Cross Country Kickoff in Savannah. Katie Leigh Floyd topped the JP2 girls with a time of 29:19.
