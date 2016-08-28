High school sports, Aug. 28: Seahawks win girls’ title at Providence cross country

Mallory Liggett paced Hilton Head Island to the girls’ team title and Ben Gilman finished second among boys’ individuals as the Seahawks got their cross country season off to a strong start Saturday from the Providence Invitational in Charlotte.
Gilman was nosed out by one second for the boys’ title, beaten to the line by Dolan Owens of James Island with a time of 16 minutes, 10 seconds at McAlpine Greenway Park. Gilman’s brother, Sam, was another eight seconds behind in fourth place.
Liggett led a trio of Hilton Head runners among the top 11 in the girls’ race, with her time of 19:39 leaving her sixth behind winner Liz Galarza of West Forsyth (N.C.). Eighth grader Sarah Cooke’s time of 19:48 was good for 10th, with Miyah Shatz another three second back.
With Abbigale Gross and Isabel Muehleman also finishing in the top 25, the Seahawks’ 71 points easily outpaced Green Hope (N.C.).
Despite the Gilmans’ strong races, Hilton Head placed third in the boys’ team standings as no other runner placed among the top 35.
SWIMMING
HHCA sweeps relays: Charles Michael captured the 100-yard butterfly and Hilton Head Christian finished first in all four relays during Saturday’s meet at Palmetto Christian.
The Eagles touched the wall first in both the boys’ and girls’ freestyle and medley relays to boost their victory total. Michael also finished second in the 200 individual medley, while Ashley Weaver was runner-up in both the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
GENERAL
Beaufort season passes on sale: Beaufort High is offering special rates through Aug. 31 for fans seeking to purchase all-sports athletics passes.
Adult passes are priced at $65, with student passes (grades 6-12) for $30 and a Junior Eagle Pass selling for $10. A special package for two adult passes and parking also is available for $135.
Prices go up Sept. 1 to $80 for adults, $40 for students and $15 for juniors. For more information, call the athletic department at 843-322-2140.
