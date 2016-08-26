High school sports, Aug. 26: Beaufort rallies for 5-set volleyball win

Madison Gallion's steady sets and well-placed serves helped Beaufort High rally to win the final two sets of a five-set volleyball thriller Thursday over Hilton Head Christian.
After the teams split two tightly contested sets, HHCA won the third 25-19 to stand one set from victory.
But Beaufort (2-0) scored a 25-18 win in the fourth set, then carried the momentum through to a 15-9 win in the decider.
Gallion tallied 21 assists on the evening, adding five service aces. Julia Smith led Beaufort with 12 kills, while Hannah added 10 kills and teamed with Hailey Lamar for 10 blocks.
Lauryn Qualls paced Hilton Head Christian with 12 kills, 10 digs and four blocks. Brielle McCarthy provided 25 assists.
Hilton Head Prep 3, Memorial Day 0: Kelsey O'Connor and Keira Wojcikiewicz led a strong serving effort for the Dolphins, tallying 10 aces apiece in sweeping the Matadors.
Olivia Mitchell, Alex Wynne and Alana McCallion each added five aces as the Dolphins totaled 37 in all. O'Connor also led Prep with four digs, while Wynne and Sarah Orie had three apiece.
Battery Creek 3, Whale Branch 0: The Dolphins won comfortably in all three sets, limiting Whale Branch to just four kills on the match.
Tamia Reid had two of the Warriors' kills, along with two service aces, while Kendra Crawford recorded four digs.
Habersham 3, John Paul II 0: Abigail Barker had four kills and 11 digs in the Golden Warriors' losing effort. Abby Puplava had nine digs, while Darby O'Donnell tallied nine assists and an ace.
Beaufort Academy 3, Faith Christian 0: The Eagles were hardly challenged in sweeping to wins of 25-12, 25-16 and 25-13.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Hilton Head Prep 9, St. Andrew's 0: Lindsey Zimmerman, Catie Meighan, Alexis Voulgaropolis and Riley Kuehler swept to singles wins without dropping a game for the second consecutive outing as Prep swept to victory.
Lauren Harvey and Molly Rankin picked up the Dolphins' other singles victories.
Comments