Seahawks’ Joe Monmonier named region’s top athletic director

Joe Monmonier, who has yet to finish a school year as Hilton Head Island’s athletic director without raising the Class 3-A Director’s Cup as the division’s best all-sports program, was honored Thursday as Region 8-AAA’s top AD for the second time in three years.
Monmonier’s selection by the South Carolina Athletic Directors Association was announced during an awards breakfast in Charleston. He also won the award in 2014, two years after taking over the Seahawks’ program.
“The award is really for the entire Hilton Head Island community and their passion for athletics,” Monmonier told a district liaison. “When you have the level of support we have here, it motivates all of us to work harder.”
The Seahawks have won five consecutive Director’s Cups, which recognizes success across all athletic seasons.
A year ago, Hilton Head Island won state championships in girls’ swimming and a sweep of both cross country titles, along with four runner-up finishes. Eighteen of the school’s 22 varsity teams made the playoffs.
The Seahawks have another three state titles through this year’s winter season, with volleyball joining dual repeats in cross country. Wrestling and girls’ swimming have finished second, and five other programs made the playoffs.
“He walks the walk,” said Hilton Head Island principal Amanda O’Nan. “He sets a wonderful example for our kids, and he pushes our coaches not only to coach with passion, but also to focus on guiding student athletes along the right path to becoming outstanding young men and women.”
