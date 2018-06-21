Roundup: Hilton Head golfer qualifies for US Junior Amateur

Hilton Head Prep’s Jonathan Griz earned a spot in the US Junior Amateur this week.
Griz fired a 4-under 68 at Florence Country Club and earned one of the three qualifying spots for next month’s tournament. Griz, Junior Bridgeman and Patrick Willis all fired 68s on Tuesday to earn the three spots.
The 14-year-old Griz had six birdies and one double bogey on his round. The SCISA 2A runner-up birdied five of his first eight holes on the front nine.
The US Junior Amateur will be held July 16-21 at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, NJ. The first two days will be stroke play with top 64 advancing to match play. The semifinals and championship will be televised on Fox Sports1.
YOUTH BASEBALL
Dixie Youth Minors tournament
Bluffton, Beaufort and Hilton Head all recorded victories on the first day of the Dixie Youth Minors District 8 tournament Wednesday in Walterboro.
Bluffton National defeated Hampton, 16-0, while Beaufort beat Ridgeland, 23-2. Trent Miller had a triple and two runs scored. Kollin Sanchez and Noah Guthrie both had a double and two runs scored while Sam Lewis added a double and run scored for Bluffton.
Hilton Head run-ruled Colleton County, 20-6. Bluffton and Hilton Head will play at 8 p.m. Thursday. Beaufort takes on Bluffton American.
The tournament ends Sunday.
