Beaufort's Brown signs with Limestone; John Paul II names new softball coaches

Keyasha Brown will continue her track career at Limestone College.
The Beaufort senior signed her letter of intent with the Saints’ program. Brown was the Region 8-4A champion in the 100 hurdles. She qualified for the 100 hurdles and triple jump at this year’s state meet.
Brown, who maintained a 4.6 GPA, finished second in the hurdles at the state meet.
New softball coaches at John Paul II
John Paul II named a pair of coaches to lead its softball program.
Matt Bex and David Atwood will collectively guide the Warriors’ team next season, the school released Wednesday. Bex was junior varsity coach for JP II’s baseball team. Atwood was part of the North Canton Hoover program in Ohio. North Canton Hoover won eight state titles in 13 years.
