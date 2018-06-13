Lowcountry golfer wins SC Golf Association's Junior Championship

Daniel Azallion started and finished strong at the South Carolina Golf Association’s Junior Championship.
Azallion led after the first and third round to capture the 60th annual tournament at the Cotton Dike Course at Dataw Island. The Hilton Head Christian golfer shot a 4-under 68 in the final round to win by two shots over Connor Fahey.
"It's a huge deal when you go back and see who has won this event in the past and to know the time I have put in, it's a big accomplishment." Azallion said. "It's a win that I have worked hard for. Coming from behind, two to three shots back I feel comfortable. I know I can make a run at a title and now confirming that with the trophy makes me believe it even more."
The Virgins Tech commit trailed Trey Crenshaw by two shots heading into the final round but started strong with three birdies on his front nine Wednesday. He finished with five birdies and one bogey for a winning score of 8-under 208.
Fahey finished with 210 and Crenshaw 212. Crenshaw shot a 3-over 75 in his final round.
This win opens many doors for Azallion, one of which is an invitation into the Sage Valley Junior Invitational. Other notable perks includes a spot on the Georgia-South Carolina Team Matches, qualifying status for the Bobby Chapman Junior Invitational, and exemptions into The Blade Junior Classic, Beth Daniel Junior Azalea and The Players Championship.
