Jasper County AD leaving for new position

Former Jasper County athletic director Michael K. Jordan has accepted a position as Darlington High School athletic director.
The move was approved at Monday’s school board meeting, according to a Darlington County School released in a statement. Jordan replaces Phil Jones, who left to take a coaching position at South Florence.
Jordan was hired as Jasper County AD in December of 2013 and has more than 30 years of experience working in education and athletics, including as a head coach for football, track and wrestling.
Some of Jordan’s previous stops include head football coach at Denmark-Olar and Eau Claire. He also coached linebackers at Northwestern High School in Rock Hill and has coached in North Carolina.
