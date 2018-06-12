Crenshaw leads by one after two round of SCGA Junior Championship

Trey Crenshaw shot a 3-under 69 Tuesday to take the lead after the second round of the South Carolina Golf Association’s Junior Championship.
Crenshaw has a two-day total of 138 at Cotton Dike Course at Dataw Island and leads Connor Fahey heading into the final round.
Fahey had the low of the day with a 5-under 67. First-round leader Daniel Azallion of Hilton Head Christian shot a 3-over 75 in the second round and is in a tie for third place with Gaffney’s Seth Taylor at 140.
Nine golfers are within six shots of the lead. For complete results, click here
