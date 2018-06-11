Hilton Head Christian's Azallion leads at SC Junior Golf Championship

Daniel Azallion is off to a strong start after the first day of the SC Golf Association’s Junior Golf Championship.
The Hilton Head Christian standout shot an opening-round, 7-under 65 to lead after the first round at the Cotton Dike Course at the Dataw Island Club. Azallion had six birdies and one eagle and leads Trey Crenshaw by three shots.
Azallion credited hitting a lot of fairways and greens and making birdie putts as the difference in his round today.
“I knew I was playing well when I was able to come back from my bogey with an eagle on number seven and follow that with a birdie on number eight,” Azallion said.
Azallion leads Lancaster’s Trey Crenshaw by three shots. Crenshaw shot a 3-under 33 on the front nine on his way to a 68. In all, 13 players sit under par after round one of the Junior Championship heading into the final round where the cut will be made and the top 54 and ties will compete in the final round.
