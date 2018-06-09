Strong field set for SCGA Junior Championship at Dataw Island Club this week

The Lowcountry will host to one of the top junior golf events in South Carolina this week.
The 60th South Carolina Golf Association Junior Championship presented by the Heritage Classic Foundation will be held at Dataw Island Club’s Cotton Dike Course. The tournament will begin Monday and run through Wednesday. The field will be cut after round two Tuesday.
A new champion will be crowned this year after back-to-back winner and Georgia commit Trent Phillips will forego competing in his final championship. Some names to watch include Greenville’s Levi Moody, who is fourth in SCJGA rankings and was the 36-hole leader last year.
Hilton Head Christian's Daniel Azallion also should contend. He had eight top-10 finishes this year and has a 74.5 scoring average. Azallion won the SCISA 2A individual championship during his high school season. Junior Manning Sloop has a recent top-20 finish at the CGA Creed Boys Invitational.
