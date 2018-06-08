Hilton Head Island wins eighth straight Carlisle Cup

For the eighth straight year, Hilton Head Island athletic program has won the Carlisle Cup in its classification.
The Seahawks finished with 940 points, edging Eastside (920) for the top spot in Class 4A. The Carlisle Cup awards points for playoff positions earned in the South Carolina High School League. A state championship is worth 100 points, while a runner-up position is awarded 80 points.
Hilton Head Island won state championships in four different sports this year – boys and girls cross country, boys’ tennis and girls’ soccer. The Seahawks also had seven individual titles in cross country, track and field, wrestling and tennis.
May River had a strong showing this year, finishing runner cup behind Bishop England in Class 3A. The Sharks finished with 780 points. Bluffton was fifth with 560.
Beaufort was 11th in Class 4A with 440 points.
Other classification winners were Wando (Class 5A), St. Joseph’s (Class 2A) and Lewisville (Class A).
Comments