Bluffton's Sha'Nya Stephens, middle, signs to play soccer at UAB this month. Stephens was named Class 3A Player of Year by South Carolina Coaches Association of Women’s Sports
High School Sports

Bluffton's Stephens named Class 3A Player of Year

By Staff Reports

sports@islandpacket.com

May 30, 2018 01:20 PM

Bluffton’s Sha’Nya Stephens picked up another honor Wednesday.

The senior was named Class 3A girls’ Soccer Player of the Year by the South Carolina Coaches Association of Women’s Sports. Stephens and the rest of the award winners will be honored June 10 in a banquet at South Carolina High School League Office.

Stephens also was an all-state selection and picked to play in the North-South All-Star match next month. Earlier this month, she signed to play at University of Alabama-Birmingham.

Bluffton won the Region 8-3A championship and advanced to the lower state semifinals this year.

South Carolina Coaches Association of Women's Sports Players of Year

Basketball

Class 5A: Alexis Tomlin, Carolina Forest

Class 4A: Amari Young, North Augusta

Class 3A: Danae McNeal, Swansea

Class 2A: Star Ergle, Saluda

Class A: Talaysia Cooper, East Clarendon

Lacrosse

Class 5A: Charlotte Anderson, Fort Mill

Class 4A: Emma Pizzo, Bishop England

Soccer

Class 5A: Mary Katherine Waters, Lexington

Class 4A: Maggie Shaw, Dreher

Class 3A: Sha’Nya Stephens, Bluffton

Class A/2A: Riane Coman, Academic Magnet

Softball

Class 5A: Andrea Lyon, White Knoll

Class 4A: Bailey Betenbaugh, Union County

Class 3A: Drayton Siegling, Hanahan

Class 2A: Madison Owens, Latta

Class A: Kinsley Driggers, East Clarendon

Track & Field

Class 5A: Zeniyah Lawrence, Wando

Class 4A: Jayla Jamison, Airport

Class 3A: Briley Arnold, Waccamaw

Class 2A: Auyana Carson, Woodland

Class A: Megan Flynn

