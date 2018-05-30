Bluffton's Stephens named Class 3A Player of Year

Bluffton’s Sha’Nya Stephens picked up another honor Wednesday.
The senior was named Class 3A girls’ Soccer Player of the Year by the South Carolina Coaches Association of Women’s Sports. Stephens and the rest of the award winners will be honored June 10 in a banquet at South Carolina High School League Office.
Stephens also was an all-state selection and picked to play in the North-South All-Star match next month. Earlier this month, she signed to play at University of Alabama-Birmingham.
Bluffton won the Region 8-3A championship and advanced to the lower state semifinals this year.
South Carolina Coaches Association of Women's Sports Players of Year
Basketball
Class 5A: Alexis Tomlin, Carolina Forest
Class 4A: Amari Young, North Augusta
Class 3A: Danae McNeal, Swansea
Class 2A: Star Ergle, Saluda
Class A: Talaysia Cooper, East Clarendon
Lacrosse
Class 5A: Charlotte Anderson, Fort Mill
Class 4A: Emma Pizzo, Bishop England
Soccer
Class 5A: Mary Katherine Waters, Lexington
Class 4A: Maggie Shaw, Dreher
Class 3A: Sha’Nya Stephens, Bluffton
Class A/2A: Riane Coman, Academic Magnet
Softball
Class 5A: Andrea Lyon, White Knoll
Class 4A: Bailey Betenbaugh, Union County
Class 3A: Drayton Siegling, Hanahan
Class 2A: Madison Owens, Latta
Class A: Kinsley Driggers, East Clarendon
Track & Field
Class 5A: Zeniyah Lawrence, Wando
Class 4A: Jayla Jamison, Airport
Class 3A: Briley Arnold, Waccamaw
Class 2A: Auyana Carson, Woodland
Class A: Megan Flynn
