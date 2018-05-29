Lowcountry native Nimmer finishes seventh at NCAA golf championships

Former Hilton Head Christian standout and Clemson junior Bryson Nimmer finished seventh at the NCAA championships, which wrapped up Monday.
Nimmer finished at 3 under, 285 for the seventh-place finish, the best by a Clemson golfer since Kyle Stanley was second in 2009.
Nimmer shot a Clemson NCAA record 64 in the first round and was ahead by two shots going into Monday’s final round before shooting a 78. He shot 75 or under in all but one round this year. As a team, Clemson finished 13th and didn’t make the top eight which advanced to match play.
Nimmer posted nine top 10s, including at ACC tournament and NCAA regionals this season.
USC Beaufort finishes at NAIA Track and Field championships
USC Beaufort’s Jhari Williams finished fourth in the 100 and fifth in the 200 at the NAIA Track and Field championships which wrapped up over the weekend.
The SandSharks’ Betsy Williams won the Champions of Character award.
Comments