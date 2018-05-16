Star-studded All-American Football Camp set for Hilton Head Island this weekend

Some of the top college football players in the country will descend on the Lowcountry this weekend to provide instruction at the Adventure Cove & Palmetto Dunes All-American Football Camp.
The 12th annual camp runs Friday-Sunday at Hilton Head Island High School. The camp is run by HHI football coach BJ Payne, who started it in Ohio and has continued it since he moved to South Carolina.
Some of this year’s camp instructors include Miami Dolphins linebacker Raekwon McMillan, Clemson’s Dexter Lawrence, Hunter Renfrow and Christian Wilkins, South Carolina’s Donell Stanley and Bryson Allen-Williams, Ohio State’s JK Dobbins and Mike Weber, Georgia’s D’andre Swift and Louisville’s Jaylen Smith. Wilkins and Lawrence are projected as first-round picks for the 2019 NFL Draft.
The camp is for kids K-8 grades and open to all school districts. Walk-up campers are welcome. More than 200 kids attended last year’s camp. Cost is $125 and forms can be found on http: www.islandreccenter.org .
Registration and sign-in begins Friday at 4 p.m. at the Island Rec Center. Friday’s session will be from 5:30-8 p.m. with Saturday’s and Sunday’s sessions going from 9 a.m. to noon.
For questions, contact Coach Payne at coachpayne66@gmail.com or Coach Beachkofsky at sbeachkofsky@gmail.com.
