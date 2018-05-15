Lowcountry roundup: May River golfers finish second at Class 3A championship

May River finished as runner-up and had two golfers make the all-state team as Class 3A golf championships wrapped up Tuesday.
The Sharks finished at 654, two shots behind champion Bishop England. May River’s Drew Weary (151) was second overall and Brandon McBride (154) fourth to earn all-state honors.
Bluffton’s Ricky Weathers (163) tied for 16th. Chapman’s Jacob Bridgeman was the medalist with a 142.
In Class 4A, Hilton Head Island finished sixth and Beaufort was seventh. Beaufort's Tommy Holloway finished eighth and earned all-state honors.
Class 4A
Team Scores: Lancaster 600; Myrtle Beach 610; A.C. Flora 613; Hartsville 616; Wren 622; Hilton Head 629; Beaufort 636; Greenville 637; North Myrtle Beach 638; Eastside 640; St. James 643; Blue Ridge 645; Chapin 654; Travelers Rest 661; Airport 666; South Aiken 66
All-State: Brandon Masters, Wren 144; Nic Poole, AC Flora 146; Mason Tucker, Lancaster 146; Holden Grigg, MB 147; Matthew Griego, NMB 148; Chandler Casey, NMB 148’; Levi Moody, Travelers Rest 148; Tommy Holloway, Beaufort 149; Grainger Howle, Darlington 149; Doc Jarman, MB 149
Class 3A
Team Scores: Bishop England 652, May River 654; Woodruff 658; Chapman 667; Palmetto 671; Mid-Carolina 683; West-Oak 687; Waccamaw 693; Aynor 701; Gilbert 709; Walhalla 715; Pendleton 717; Camden 720; Hanaha 723; Brookland-Cayce 739; Manning 756
All-State (Top 10 and ties): Jacob Bridgeman (Chap) 142; Drew Weary (MR) 151; Austin Scott (BE) 153; Brandon McBride (MR) 154; Daniel Brasington (Wo) 154; Trey Howard (Wood) 156; PJ Jacobs (MC) 157; Braeden Barnett (Aynor) 157; Ethan Holcombe (Chap) 158; Blake Dimsdale (Gil) 159; Jackson Whitfield (Pen) 159; Jake Snelgrove (H) 159
Hilton Head’s Oliver ties for state championship
Hilton Head Island tennis player Matt Oliver finished as co-champion in Class 4A/5A state individual championships.
Oliver and Spartanburg’s Bryce Keim advanced to the championship match and was 1-1 in first set before rain washed out the match. As a result, both players were awarded co-champions for the tournament.
May River’s Patterson earns all-state honors
May River’s Josh Patterson earned all-state honors by SC Baseball Coaches Association on Tuesday.
Patterson was named to Class 3A all-state team and only Lowcountry player to earn all-state honors.
