Late goal lifts Hilton Head Christian boys to SCISA 2A soccer title

Carson Webster scored in the 74th minute to help Hilton Head Christian to a 3-2 win over Oakbrook Prep in the SCISA 2A boys’ soccer championship Saturday at Cardinal Newman High School.
It is Hilton Head Christian’s second straight title. HHCA defeated Oakbrook Prep, 1-0, last year.
The Eagles trailed 1-0 at halftime but Clay Corken tied it with a goal in 52nd minute. Three minutes later, Evan Berkner made it 2-1 in favor of HHCA.
Alexander Menzel tied it at 2 on a rebound in the 62nd minute.
Comments