Hilton Head boys win Class 4A tennis championship

Both teams knew there was a strong possibility the doubles matches would decide the Class 4A boys' tennis state championship match. The only thing that was up in the air was whether defending champion South Aiken or Hilton Head would have the 3-2 lead once all five singles matches were played.
With the No. 2 singles match between South Aiken's Aaron Sklizovic and Hilton Head's Davis Phillips tied at 8 in the tiebreaker set, Phillips settled that matter with a great shot past an outstretched Sklizovic to take the lead. Phillips put it away with the next point and gave the Seahawks the highly coveted third point in the singles session.
Phillips then teamed with Matthew Oliver to ride that momentum to win at No. 1 doubles to clinch the state championship for the Seahawks and deny the Thoroughbreds a chance at a repeat.
"If you're going to go to state, as much as you'd like it to be a walkover, it's always earned. It was nice that it was a challenge and that it went down to the end for both teams," Hilton Head head coach Jennifer Weitekamper said.
Sebastian Rogerson made sure that the doubles matches would actually have to be played by winning his tiebreaker at No. 3 singles 10-6. Rogerson had jumped out to a big early lead in the first set against Cooper Steinour but lost it and had to fight back for a win in the second set and the tiebreaker.
Hilton Head got straight-set victories from Matthew Oliver at No. 1 singles and Michael Oliver at No. 4 singles to go along with the singles win by Phillips and the victory by the No. 1 doubles team.
“I'd say it's a great way to go out for us seniors, and we're going to remember this forever,” Hilton Head’s Matt Oliver said.
