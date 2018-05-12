Beaufort, Hilton Head Island shine on first day of SCHSL track and field meet

Beaufort and Hilton Head Island got off to good starts Friday in the South Carolina High School League’s state track and field meet.
Beaufort’s Kagel Coke, Dexter Ratliff and Isaiah Parker all won individual titles while the Seahawks boys and girls 4x800 relay teams took first place. Battery
Coke (13-06) won the Class 4A pole vault as Beaufort athletes took top third spots. Reggie Jones Jr. Alex Macias were second with 13-0. Dexter Ratliff won the discus with a throw of 150-0. Teammate Kegan Crowell (142-10) was second.
Parker (51-04) won the shot put with a 51-04. As a team, Beaufort is in first place with 56 points after the first day.
The Hilton Head boys won the 4x800 relay with a time of 8:05, while the girls’ team was 9:41.
Battery Creek’s Jordan Wilson-Smalls won the Class 3A high jump with a 6-02.
