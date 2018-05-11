Lowcountry roundup: Hilton Head Christian boys advance to championship, get rematch with Oakbrook

Evan Berkner had his second straight playoff hat trick as Hilton Head Christian defeated Spartanburg Day, 5-0, in the SCISA 2A boys’ soccer semifinals Thursday.
The Eagles will play Oakbrook Prep, which beat St. Andrews, 2-1, for the championship beginning at 12:30 p.m. at Cardinal Newman High School in Columbia. It is the second straight year the two teams have played in the finals. HHCA won last year, 1-0, on a goal by Berkner.
Berkner had his hat trick in the first half. Josue Hurtado and Cameron Strickland also scored. Lukas O’Grady stopped seven shots for his 11th shutout of the year. HHCA has recorded seven shutouts in a row.
BASEBALL
Legion tryouts this weekend
Tryouts for the American Legion Beaufort Post 9 Ospreys teams will be held May 12 from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at Beaufort High School baseball field.
Prospective players may be middle and high school students, be home-schooled or are returning Ospreys college freshman; they just need to show up for the tryouts. New players to Legion baseball should bring an original birth certificate to verify their age. Junior team players are age 13 to17; seniors are age 15 to 19. The Junior Ospreys are coached by Richard Jennings and the Senior Ospreys by Steven Vega.
The senior Ospreys begin their play with a preseason tournament in Florence on May 25-27. Their regular season starts away at Goose Creek) on June 4. The first home game at Beaufort High School is June 6
when the Ospreys host Hampton at 7 p.m. The other team in League 1 is Walterboro. Each of the four teams in Legion League 1 will play 12 regular season games, six at home and six away before the leaders move on to playoffs in July.
