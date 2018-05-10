Lowcountry roundup: Beaufort Academy boys to play for SCISA Class A soccer title

Beaufort Academy boys’ soccer team earned a spot in the SCISA Class A championship.
Ben Trask and Cameron Keenan scored for Beaufort Academy in the 2-0 win over Christian Academy.
David Mathai recorded his third straight shutout and eighth overall in goal.
The Eagles will face The King’s Academy on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Cardinal Newman in Columbia.
The King’s Academy 5, John Paul II
Trace Tucker had two goals and Ethan Myrick had two assists as TKA is headed for the SCISA 2A championship for the first time since 2012.
Sebastian Laverde scored twice for John Paul II, which finished the season at 9-9-1.
SOFTBALL
Battery Creek 6, Gilbert 1
The Dolphins scored three runs in the third and three in the seventh to stay alive in the Class 3A playoffs.
Battery Creek will travel to Hanahan on Friday at 5 p.m. for the Class 3A Lower State championship. The Dolphins will need to beat Hanahan twice.
Juliana Greer was 2-for-2 with two RBI, and Emily Crosby hit a solo homer for Battery Creek.
Alexis Ortiz allowed one run on four hits in the complete-game victory.
Ortiz earns all-state honors
Battery Creek junior Alexis Ortiz was named to the Class 3A all-state softball team.
Ortiz was the only Lowcountry player picked to the team. She is hitting .388 with seven homers and 30 RBI.
On the mound, Ortiz is 17-5 with a 1.26 ERA and 172 strikeouts in 128 innings pitched.
