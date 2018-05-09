Lowcountry athletes earn soccer, baseball honors

Four May River boys soccer players and three girls from lower state champion Hilton Head Island were among those selected to the SC Soccer Coaches all-state teams released Thursday.
May River’s Michael Chappelear, Joel Fleek, Connor Golden and AJ Kestler were picked for the boys’ Class 3A All-State team. HHI’s Bailey Hedley, Miya Poplin and Carson Schoppe made the girls’ Class 4A team. Bluffton’s Sha’Nya Stephens made the Class 3A team.
Goodson picked for SC Baseball All-Star game
May River’s Tater Goodson was picked for the SC Baseball Coaches North-South All-Star games. Goodson will play for the South team in the 3A/4A game. The games will be held May 21-23 at Lexington High School.
