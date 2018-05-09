Lowcountry roundup: Bluffton's comeback attempt comes up short in 3A boys' soccer playoffs

Bluffton boys’ soccer team’s bid for second straight state title appearance came up short Tuesday.
The Bobcats nearly rallied from a three-goal deficit before losing to Bishop England, 3-2, in the Class 3A Lower State championship. The Bishops will make their 18th state appearance Saturday when they meet defending state champ Berea at 2:30 p.m. at Irmo High School.
It was a rematch of last year’s lower state semifinal won by Bluffton, 4-2, in overtime. The Bishops jumped out to a 2-0 halftime lead on goals by Sal Badolato and Curtis Johnson.
Nick Defazzio made it 3-0 in the 50th minute. The Bobcats got on the board in the 55th minute on a goal from Gabriel Hugo Guadagno. Evan Ventrice cut the margin to 3-2 in the 71st minute.
Hilton Head Christian 6, First Baptist 0
Evan Berkner had a hat trick as the Eagles won their opener in the SCISA 2A playoffs.
HHCA hosts Spartanburg Day on Thursday with the winner advancing to Saturday’s championship.
Will Ruhlin, Carson Webster and Josue Hurtado also scored for the Eagles. Lukas Grady had the shutout.
GIRLS SOCCER
Holy Trinity 3, Beaufort Academy 2
Holy Trinity scored three unanswered goals in the second half to defeat Beaufort Academy in the semifinals of the SCISA Class A girls’ soccer playoffs.
The Lions play Cambridge Academy for the state title on Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Cardinal Newman High School in Columbia.
Trailing 2-0 at halftime, freshman Mills Langehans had a hat trick in the second half for the comeback win. Mary Clanton Bozard had eight saves.
BASEBALL
Pee Dee Academy 12, Hilton Head Christian 2
D.J. Atkinson hit a grand slam as Pee Dee Academy scored six times in the sixth inning to break open a close game and sweep the best-of-three series in the SCISA 2A playoffs.
Pee Dee Academy advances to its third straight title series and will play Robert E. Lee beginning Monday.
HHCA finishes the year at 19-5.
Hilton Head Christian trailed 4-0 but got it within 4-2 on Dargan Cherry’s two-run hit in the third inning. But Pee Dee scored six times in the sixth and two more in the seventh.
Timmy Felder struck out 10 in six innings to pick up the win. John Blackshire suffered the loss.
