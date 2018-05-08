Hilton Head Island boys edge AC Flora for Class 4A Lower State tennis championship

The Hilton Head Island boys’ tennis team will get a chance to play for a state title.
The doubles team of Matt Oliver and Davis Phillips defeated A.C. Flora’s Zach Kirkland and Jon Davis, 6-3, 6-2, to clinch 4-3 victory in the Class 4A Lower State championship Tuesday.
The Seahawks will play defending state champion South Aiken at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Cayce Tennis Center. SA is in the championship for the sixth straight season.
Hilton Head is in the championship for the third time in the last five years. The Seahawks won the 2014 title and lost in 2015, both in Class 3A.
Both Oliver and Phillips won their singles matches at No. 1 and No. 2. Oliver defeated Kirkland 6-2, 6-1 and Phillips beat Davis, 7-6, 7-5. At No. 3 singles, Cooper Stenour defeated Alex Echols, 6-2, 6-1.
Singles: Matt Oliver (HH) def. Zach Kirkland 6-2, 6-1; Davis Phillips (HH) def. Michael Davis 7-6, 7-5; Cooper Stenour (HH) def. Alex Echols 6-2, 6-1; Griffin Rentz (ACF) def. Michael Oliver 6-4, 7-5; Hal Font (ACF) def. Alex Ruckno 6-2, 6-3. Doubles: Matt Oliver/Davis Phillips (HH) def. Kirkland/Davis 6-3, 6-2; William Overdyke/Robert Eichols (ACF) def. Alex Ittenbach/Mario Magnan 5-7, 6-4, 10-5
