Strong second half carries Hilton Head girls to Class 4A Lower State championship

The Hilton Head Island girls’ soccer team is back in a familiar place – playing for a state championship.
The Seahawks scored three goals in the second half to defeat Dreher, 5-2, on Monday in the Class 4A Lower State championship. Hilton Head will play Eastside in the state championship match Friday at Irmo High School.
It is the seventh state title trip in the past eight seasons for the program. Hilton Head won four straight titles from 2011-14.
The Seahawks lost to Chapin in the 4A Lower State championship last season.
“These girls are a special group,” Seahawks coach Ernie Souzzi said. “These girls are a special group because they are so young but they worked hard all year. They probably are one of the closest teams I have had and translated on to the field.”
Hannah Stanhope scored two goals while Carson Schoppe, Abby Lainhart and Val Palaci also scored.
The Seahawks led 2-0 in the first half before Dreher answered with a pair of goals, the second coming from Regan Dennis to tie in the 45th minute.
But Schoppe scored in the 51st minute when the ball slipped through the Dreher goalkeeper’s hands to put the Seahawks up 3-2. Stanhope scored her second goal of the match to put HHI up 4-2 in the 65th minute.
“We are young team and come out nervous and tentative sometimes but once we get the train on the rail we are OK,” Souzzi said.
The loss brings an end to a storied career for Dreher coach David Kleinfelder, who is calling it quits after a 40-year coaching career. Kleinfelder won 507 games combined for boys and girls and the 2015 state championship over Hilton Head.
“It was a nice year to go out and we did real well, I was very proud of their efforts,” Kleinfelder said. “I never really made a big deal about retiring. I wanted to make it about them (the team).
“I’ve been very fortunate to have a great bunch working with both the guys and the girls. I get to see some still playing. It makes me feel good they enjoyed it enough to keep playing, and it’s something that is part of their lives.”
