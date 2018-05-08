Lowcountry roundup: Bluffton's Weathers, May River, Beaufort and Hilton Head Island golf teams qualify for state tournaments

Bluffton sophomore Ricky Weathers was the medalist, and May River finished second as team Monday at the Class 3A Lower State boys golf tournament at Diamondback Golf Course in Aynor.
Weathers shot a 1-over 73 and won by three shots to earn a trip as an individual in next week’s Class 3A state championships. May River fired a time score of 314 to finish second, five shots back of Bishop England.
The Class 3A state tournament is May 14-15 at Cross Creek Plantation in Seneca.
Brandon McBride and Drew Weary each shot 76s to lead May River. Andrew Swanson shot a 78 and while Blake Kopke had an 84 and Brody Morgan 89.
Beaufort, Hilton Head Island qualify for 4A state tournament
The Beaufort and Hilton Head Island boys’ golf teams each qualified for the Class 4A state championship.
The Eagles (312) finished fourth, and Seahawks (317) fifth Monday at the state qualifier at the Barony Course. The state tournament is May14-15 at the Hackler Course at Coastal Carolina.
HHI’s Charlie Farrell and Beaufort’s Tommy Holloway tied for fourth with a 2-over 74. Other Beaufort golfers were Jerry Bruns (76), Max Kase (81), Riley Kase (81), and Jack Sumner (86).
Behind Farrell was Derek Bunce (79), Harrison Mancill (81), Tyler Kriney (83) and Nolan Hawkins (84)
Team Scores (Top 8 qualify for state): Myrtle Beach 300; Hartsville 302; A.C. Flora 303; Beaufort 312; Hilton Head Island 317; Chapin 323; North Myrtle Beach 332; St. James 335; Darlington 348; Berkeley 349; Cane Bay 371; Lugoff-Elgin 378; Dreher 430; Wilson 443
BASEBALL
Pee Dee Academy 8, Hilton Head Christian 5
Coastal Carolina signee Garrett McDaniels struck out 10 and also had two hits as Pee Dee won game one in the best-of-three SCISA 2A semifinals.
Game two is Tuesday at Hilton Head Christian.
Caleb Oakley went 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Golden Eagles, who scored a run in the fourth and three in fifth to lead 8-4.
John Burke took the loss for HHCA. Connor Handy and Michael Graupner each had a hit and drove in a run for the Eagles.
SOFTBALL
Battery Creek 2, Aynor 1
The Dolphins earned a walkoff victory to stay alive in the 3A playoffs.
Battery Creek will travel to Gilbert on Wednesday in another elimination game. The winner of that game travels to Hanahan for lower state championship Friday.
Emily Crosby had the game-winning RBI after she was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the seventh. Battery Creek finished with just five hits.
Alexis Ortiz for the complete-game victory after she struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter.
GIRLS SOCCER
Hilton Head Prep 2, Spartanburg Day 1
Charlotte Covington and Ryan Dailey each scored goals in HHP’s win in the first round of the SCISA 2A playoffs.
The Dolphins will face Christian Academy on Wednesday in the semifinals. Ella Clark and Sadie Callen each had assists for HHP.
Caitlin Heidel made 5 saves in goal.
Hilton Head Christian 3, Trinity-Byrnes 0
The Eagles opened up the SCISA 2A playoffs with a shutout over the Titans.
Sydney Camp, Emily Bailey and Maddison McCabe each scored for HHCA, which will face Oakbrook or St. Andrew’s in the semifinals Wednesday.
BOYS SOCCER
John Paul II 9, South Aiken Baptist 2
Derek Medina had three goals and Sebastian Laverde and Noah Brock each had two goals in the Warriors’ win in the SCISA Class 2A quarterfinals.
John Paul II will travel to The King’s Academy on Wednesday at 6 p.m. with a state title trip on the line. Hampton Wyman and Nic Richardson each added goals for the Warriors, who led 4-0 at halftime. Laverde also had two assists.
For South Aiken, all-state striker Baker Yarnell scored both goals, ending his season with 36 goals on the year.
