Lowcountry athletes qualify for state track and field championships

Here is a list of Lowcountry athletes who qualified for this weekend's South Carolina High School League's state track and field championships.
The meet will be held Friday and Saturday at Spring Valley High School in Columbia.
Girls
Class 4A
Beaufort – Reyonce Black (100, 200), Keyasha Brown (100 hurdles, 200, triple jump), 4x100 relay team, Heaven Dagin (pole vault), 4x800 relay team
Hilton Head Island – Kaitlyn Holland (pole vault), 4x800 relay team, Tori Herman (800, 1,600), Isabel Muehleman (800, 1,600, 3,200), Mallory Liggett (3,200)
Class 3A
Battery Creek – Myra Smith (100), Tiana Gray (100 hurdles), 4x100 relay, Trinity Coney (long jump), Emonee Johnson (triple jump), Kyanna Milliedge (triple jump), Jakayla Allen (shot put)
Bluffton – Judaah Mitchell (100, 200, 400), Kaitlyn McDonagh (3,200), Jewell McCants (triple jump)
May River – Emma Peluso (800, 1,600), Madison Lewellen (800, 1,600), Victoria Sosa (3,200), Melaina Brown (400 hurdles), 4x400 relay, 4x800 relay, Elexis Ramsey (high jump), Cathryn Roberts (pole vault)
Ridgeland-Hardeeville – Lenasia Singletary (200)
Class 2A
Whale Branch -Theresa Anderson (long jump), I’Queria Jackson (100), Adaiya Byas (pole vault), 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay
Boys
Class 4A
Beaufort – Josh Wilborn (800), Reggie Jones (110 hurdles, 400 hurdles, pole vault), Desmond Galliard (triple jump), Kenneth Williams (high jump), Kagel Coke (pole vault), Alex Macias (pole vault), Dexter Ratliff (discus), Corey Witter (discus), Kegan Crowell (discus), Isaiah Parker (shot put), 4x100 relay team, 4x400 relay team
Hilton Head Island – Chris Washington (triple jump), 4x800 relay team, Sam Gilman (800, 1,600, 3,200), Joshua Williams (800, 1,600, 3,200), Ryan Moosbrugger (1,600, 3,200), Nate Brown (400 hurdles)
Class 3A
Battery Creek – John Deloach (400 hurdles), Jordan Wilson-Smalls (high jump)
Bluffton – Walter Wheeler (800), 4x800 relay
May River – Dion Lollis (400), 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay, 4x800 relay, Camden Davis (high jump), Beau Bischoff (pole vault), Adam Dowe (shot put, discus)
Class 2A
Whale Branch – Robert Alston (triple jump, high ju,p), Roshard Campbell (400), Richard Campbell (400)m 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay, 4x800 relay
