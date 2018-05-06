Lowcountry roundup: Gallegos' hat trick helps Bluffton boys to in soccer playoffs

Miguel Gallegos had a hat trick to help Bluffton past Wade Hampton, 3-2, on Saturday in the third round of the Class 3A Lower State boys' soccer playoffs.
It was Bluffton’s third win over Wade Hampton this season. The Bobcats will travel to defending state champion Bishop England for the lower state championship Tuesday.
With the score tied at 1, Gallegos scored with 4:30 in the first half to put the Bobcats up 2-1. He made it 3-1 with a goal with 29 minutes left. Wade Hampton cut the lead to 3-2 on a penalty kick.
Bishop England 2, May River 0
Henry Loor scored two goals as the defending state champions defeated the Sharks to earn a spot in the Class 3A Lower State championship.
The Bishops host Bluffton with a trip to the state championship on the line.
The match was scoreless until the 75th minute before Loor got Bishop England on the board.
May River finishes with a 20-4 record in its second year of the program.
Chapin 2, Hilton Head Island 0
Chapin scored twice in the first half advanced to its third straight lower state final with a win over the Seahawks.
The Eagles will host A.C. Flora in the Class 4A Lower State championship Tuesday.
Hilton Head finishes the season at 10-9.
SOFTBALL
Gilbert 6, Battery Creek 5
Gilbert scored twice in the bottom of the sixth as it defeated Battery Creek in the first round of the Class 3A Lower State playoffs.
The Dolphins will host Aynor in an elimination game Monday.
Battery Creek, which trailed 4-1 after the first inning, took at 5-4 leading going into the bottom of the sixth. McKenzie Young was 1-for-3 with two RBI and Olivia Gee had an RBI for the Dolphins.
Alexis Ortiz took the loss. Savanna Rosson got the win for Gilbert and also homered. Gracen Chambless added two RBI for the Indians.
