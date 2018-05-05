Lowcountry roundup: Hilton Head Island girls heading to lower state soccer championship

The Hilton Head Island girls’ soccer team advanced to the Class 4A Lower State championship with a 2-0 win over Chapin on Friday night.
Carson Schoppe and Miya Poplin each had goals in the second half in the victory. The Seahawks will travel to Dreher on Monday. The Blue Devils defeated Colleton County, 5-0.
Bishop England 4, Bluffton 1
The Bobcats’ season came to an end in the third round of the Class 3A playoffs.
SCISA soccer playoffs begin Monday
Eight Lowcountry teams qualified for the SCISA soccer playoffs, which begin next week.
In Class 2A girls, Hilton Head Christian and Hilton Head Prep begin the playoffs at home Monday. HHCA hosts Trinity-Byrnes while Hilton Head Prep takes on Spartanburg Day. In 2A boys, Hilton Head Christian hosts First Baptist on Tuesday
In Class A boys, Beaufort Academy hosts Covenant Classical while John Paul II hosts South Aiken Baptist on Monday. In Class A girls, Holy Trinity hosts Beaufort Academy and John Paul II travels to Cambridge Academy on Tuesday.
The Class A championships will be Friday at Cardinal Newman in Columbia, while the 2A championships are Saturday at Cardinal Newman.
BASEBALL
SCISA Region 4-2A teams announced
Region champion Hilton Head Christian placed five players on the SCISA 4-2A teams, which were released Friday.
Shortstop Michael Michael Graupner, pitcher John Blackshire, catcher/pitcher Dargan Cherry, outfielder JD Monts and OF/P John Burke all made the team. HHCA’s Matt Smith was the region’s coach of the year.
HHCA won its first round series and faces Pee Academy in the second round beginning Monday.
St. Andrew’s Connor Gordon was player of the year. John Paul II’s Ray Johnson and Hayden Jennings made the team with Mark Tigges, Jack Jolley, Thomas Kender and Adrian Skipper honorable mention
Other area selctions were Hilton Head Prep’s Gage Hurlbut and Thomas Heyward’s Zach Bond. THA’s Louis Smith was honorable mention.
