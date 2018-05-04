Hilton Head Prep's boys tennis team won its fifth straight SCISA state title, May 3, 2018
Hilton Head Prep's boys tennis team won its fifth straight SCISA state title, May 3, 2018 Submitted Photo
Hilton Head Prep's boys tennis team won its fifth straight SCISA state title, May 3, 2018 Submitted Photo

High School Sports

Hilton Head Prep wins fifth straight boys' tennis state championship

By Staff Reports

sports@islandpacket.com

May 04, 2018 02:03 AM

Hilton Head Prep’s boys tennis dominance continued Thursday.

The Dolphins won their fifth straight SCISA 2A title with a 6-0 win over rival Hilton Head Christian at Palmetto Dunes.

Hilton Head Prep didn’t drop a set and lost only 15 games in the match.

Singles: Marcus Ferreira (Prep) def. Alex Likins 6-3, 6-1; Scott Sculley (Prep) def. Brent Geist 6-0, 6-0; Justin Perez (Prep) def. Dylan Sampson 6-0, 6-3; Evan Hryckiewicz (Prep) def. Olivia- Rose Becker 6-3, 6-2; Nick Lalli (Prep) def. Walker Mikkelson 6-0, 6-2 Nick Lalli ; Thor Pullon (Prep) def. Chandler Edmonds 6-0, 6-1

  Comments  