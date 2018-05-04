Hilton Head Prep wins fifth straight boys' tennis state championship

Hilton Head Prep’s boys tennis dominance continued Thursday.
The Dolphins won their fifth straight SCISA 2A title with a 6-0 win over rival Hilton Head Christian at Palmetto Dunes.
Hilton Head Prep didn’t drop a set and lost only 15 games in the match.
Singles: Marcus Ferreira (Prep) def. Alex Likins 6-3, 6-1; Scott Sculley (Prep) def. Brent Geist 6-0, 6-0; Justin Perez (Prep) def. Dylan Sampson 6-0, 6-3; Evan Hryckiewicz (Prep) def. Olivia- Rose Becker 6-3, 6-2; Nick Lalli (Prep) def. Walker Mikkelson 6-0, 6-2 Nick Lalli ; Thor Pullon (Prep) def. Chandler Edmonds 6-0, 6-1
